Iconic Pohle Tailgate Returns

Neither the pandemic nor a rough start to the Badger's 2021 football season will dampen the mood on Saturday November 27th when the Badger faithful in the Twin Cities get together for another installment of Pohle's Badger Blast. A Twin Cities tradition since 1971, local alumni will come together to revel in some festivities including a Wisconsin-style menu with complimentary beer & soft drinks and special appearances by the UW Marching Band, Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger. All proceeds benefit the WAA: Twin Cities Chapter's scholarship fund. Join us at the Depot Pavilion in Minneapolis!