Twin Cities Brewery Blitz: March 2022

Each Wednesday evening in March, we will be hosting a social at different breweries throughout the Twin Cities. We have secured space at each location. Upon arrival, look for the event host wearing Badger Gear and grab a brew! No registration required.
- March 2: Wild Mind Ales
- Free beer tasting with the brewer from 5:30-6:00. Trivia and food truck from 6:00-7:30. Drawings for free crowlers!
- March 9: Utepils
- Outside in the beer garden.
- March 16: Lake Monster
- In the tap room.
- March 23: Steel Toe
- In the tap room.
- March 30: Luce Line
- In the tap room.