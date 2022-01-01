2022/23 Official Game Watch Locations Announced

We are excited to announce that both The Loop- West End in St. Louis Park and Tailgate Sports Café in South Minneapolis are our local badger hangouts & official Badger Game Watch locations for the 2022/2023 program year! As chapter sponsors, they create a welcoming atmosphere for local alumni for a host of athletic event game watches as well as other chapter events while providing monetary sponsorships for our non-profit's work involving, in part, the raising of scholarships. In addition to our traditional football game watches on Saturdays this fall, we plan to work with our sponsor venues to host a number of other game watches including the NCAA Basketball Tournament, select hockey games, Women's Volleyball and others. Stay Tuned for more!