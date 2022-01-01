Social Media Account Manager Volunteer Job Description

The Social Media Account Manager is responsible for communications through our social media channels. This person is comfortable navigating the social media platforms we use: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. They have a good understanding of how to curate, schedule, and boost posts for maximum impact, and understand the general algorithm of each platform. The Social Media Account Manager sits on the Communications Subcommittee and works directly with the Communications Chair.
Time Commitment: 2-3 hours/week
Duties:
- Communicates weekly with Communication Chair to be assigned social media support for upcoming events and opportunities.
- Meets deadlines to post about upcoming events and opportunities.
- Is welcome but not required to attend monthly board meetings.
- Attends meetings with the Communications Committee when necessary.
Benefits:
- Gains experience as a social media account manager and can add the experience to their resume.
- This is a great opportunity to get involved with chapter leadership and meet fellow Twin Cities Badgers!
Please direct any questions to our Recruitment Chair, Kacey Davidson, kaceydavidson@edinarealty.com.