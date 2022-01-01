Communications Chair Volunteer Job Description

Our Communications Chair is responsible for the strategic coordination of all communication that reaches the WAA Twin Cities Chapter community. These communications include the WAA Chapter website, emails, newsletters, and social media. The Communications Chair has a strong background in marketing and public relations and a good handle on how marketing and social media intersect. This position is responsible for overseeing a committee that includes social media specialists, an email copywriter, and a website designer. The Communications Chair delegates tasks to other communications volunteers.
Time commitment: 3-4 hours/week, varying on the size of their committee.
Duties:
- Attends monthly chapter board meetings.
- Ensures chapter communications are distributed in a timely manner.
- Communicates with WAA representatives regarding WAA regulations, the website, newsletters, and emails.
- Provides motivation and support to the comms volunteers.
Benefits:
- This is a board position, with voting rights, that looks great on a resume.
- Gain experience running a communications team.
- Gain leadership experience in a professional capacity.
- Have fun meeting other Twin Cities Badger Alumni.
Please direct any questions to our Recruitment Chair, Kacey Davidson, kaceydavidson@edinarealty.com.