Communications Chair Volunteer Job Description

Our Communications Chair is responsible for the strategic coordination of all communication that reaches the WAA Twin Cities Chapter community. These communications include the WAA Chapter website, emails, newsletters, and social media. The Communications Chair has a strong background in marketing and public relations and a good handle on how marketing and social media intersect. This position is responsible for overseeing a committee that includes social media specialists, an email copywriter, and a website designer. The Communications Chair delegates tasks to other communications volunteers.