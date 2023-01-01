Student Scholarships
A Wisconsin Alumni Association Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
WAA Stories
Will Americans ever be happy? Despite discouraging statistics, UW experts say there’s hope for happiness yet.
UW–Madison leads the way in the emerging field of social genomics, which promises to improve medicine and policy-making based on genetic research.<...
We asked UW leaders what the university will look like in the future — but futures are difficult things to see.
Our illustrator peers into his crystal ball for a view of the university on its 350th anniversary. Yes, there will be jetpacks.
UW faculty members showcase breakthroughs that will improve life for all of us.
Watch live lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss artificial intelligence.
Tom Erickson, director of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science, sees an opportunity to leverage the UW’s computer-science legacy and its interdisciplinary expertise.
Will Americans ever be happy? Despite discouraging statistics, UW experts say there’s hope for happiness yet.
UW–Madison leads the way in the emerging field of social genomics, which promises to improve medicine and policy-making based on genetic research.<...
We asked UW leaders what the university will look like in the future — but futures are difficult things to see.
Our illustrator peers into his crystal ball for a view of the university on its 350th anniversary. Yes, there will be jetpacks.
UW faculty members showcase breakthroughs that will improve life for all of us.
Watch live lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss artificial intelligence.
Tom Erickson, director of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science, sees an opportunity to leverage the UW’s computer-science legacy and its interdisciplinary expertise.
Will Americans ever be happy? Despite discouraging statistics, UW experts say there’s hope for happiness yet.
UW–Madison leads the way in the emerging field of social genomics, which promises to improve medicine and policy-making based on genetic research.<...
We asked UW leaders what the university will look like in the future — but futures are difficult things to see.
Our illustrator peers into his crystal ball for a view of the university on its 350th anniversary. Yes, there will be jetpacks.
UW faculty members showcase breakthroughs that will improve life for all of us.
Watch live lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss artificial intelligence.
Tom Erickson, director of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science, sees an opportunity to leverage the UW’s computer-science legacy and its interdisciplinary expertise.