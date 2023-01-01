Skip Navigation

Give to Local Scholarships

Support Local Students!

Each year, the Wisconsin Alumni Association St. Louis Chapter awards scholarships to St. Louis area students who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The cost of a world-class college education can be a challenge for families even in the best of times, and your support is now more important than ever.

Please consider making a gift to the St. Louis Alumni Scholarship Fund — your donation today will help send some of the St. Louis area’s best and brightest to UW-Madison!

Give Today