Gateway Badgers Student Send-Off 2022

Gateway Badgers hosted a student send off for alumni, incoming freshmen, and their families at the Des Peres Lodge on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Incoming students at UW-Madison for Fall 2022

Incoming students at UW-Madison for Fall 2022

On Saturday, August 6, the Gateway Badgers hosted a student send-off for St. Louis-area incoming Badgers. We had a wonderful time at the Lodge in Des Peres! We were able to enjoy lunch, share some favorite things about the UW, and sing our time-honored Varsity!