Gateway Badgers Student Send-Off 2022

On Saturday, August 6, the Gateway Badgers hosted a student send-off for St. Louis-area incoming Badgers. We had a wonderful time at the Lodge in Des Peres! We were able to enjoy lunch, share some favorite things about the UW, and sing our time-honored Varsity!
Due to space considerations, we had limited attendance for this event. Thank you to the alumni that came out to support, and share stories and wisdom with the incoming class! On, Wisconsin!