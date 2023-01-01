How to Apply

The Wisconsin Alumni Chapter Scholarship program provides financial awards to students attending UW-Madison from local chapter regions. No application is required. All students accepted to UW-Madison who are from a designated chapter region are eligible for consideration if they match the specific criteria indicated by the local alumni chapter. The chapter determines the award criteria and whether the award is one-time or recurring.

Students will be notified they are a recipient of a scholarship provided by a WAA chapter or group by receiving an award notification email from the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH). After receiving the award notification, students will be able to see their scholarship as part of their financial aid offer in their MyUW Student Center.