Thank You for making the 2020 Founders Day a Success!

Thank you to everyone who attended our annual WAA Suncoast Badgers Founders Day Event. It was a pleasure spending time with alumni whether you have been a regular attendee or were attending for the first time this year. We hope you enjoyed the dinner, had fun reminiscing with fellow Badgers, and found Dr. Farrell to be a stimulating and entertaining speaker. Who knew our beloved Siesta Key had such an interesting history! The 2020 Founders Day Event hopefully gave you a bit of Wisconsin community here on the Suncoast. It is a time when we can share what your Alumni Club is doing here in the community. From our Scholarship program for local students attending UW, to volunteering at All Faiths Food Bank, to just hanging out at the Game Watches or other local events - we are proud to be Badgers! We look forward to seeing you again at next year's annual WAA Suncoast Founders Day Event. We’ve included some 2020 Founders Day pictures we thought you would enjoy. Beth Stone, Suncoast Founders Day Event Chair

2020 Suncoast Chapter Founders' Day Photo Library