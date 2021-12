Looking for some new red gear??

Alumna Charlotte Hodes and Sarasota artist Dustin Juengel designed the shirts, and Underground Printing of Madison printed the white text and black/white/red image on a bright red shirt. Ringling Bridge, the Sarasota skyline, and the waves of Sarasota Bay appear in the background, while our favorite Badger, Bucky, strides boldly forward. The cost is $20 per shirt, contact Charlotte Hodes at benandpal@gmail.com to get your t-shirt today! T-Shirt sales support our scholarship fund