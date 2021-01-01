December 2019 E-Newsletter

On Wisconsin!

Hello Badgers! As we enter the month of December, we look forward to the holidays and to spending time with family and friends. My fellow Board members and I want to thank you for all you have done to support our chapter. Your volunteering at the All Faiths Food bank, cheering on the badgers at our local game-watch parties, help with our monthly events or contributing to our scholarship program have all help make our local Chapter vibrant and exciting. All of your support was recognized in October by the WAA. Our chapter was designated a "Bascom" Chapter by the WAA for the second year in a row. This award recognizes the meaningful contributions to Badgers living in their areas and for making a positive impact in their communities. Bascom Chapters represent the highest tier of WAA alumni chapters around the country. It has been great to meet so many new badger friends this year and and we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events in the new year. We have a number of exciting events planned, some standard events like Founders Day, to newer events like the spring training game and the Sarasota Orchestra under the stars. We also will be looking to try some new events like Roller Derby and a golf outing. All of these events are aimed at helping to foster a "little bit" of Badger Community here in our beautiful Suncoast area. Wishing you peace and joy this holiday and throughout 2020.Lorna Nagler

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Pavillion at Turtle Beach | 8627 Turtle Beach Road, Sarasota Cost: $30

Join fellow Wisconsin Badgers for our annual Bratfest and enjoy brats, hamburgers, German potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, cookies, beer, and soft drinks. Remember, you should register in advance on the link provided so we can plan for enough food. After lunch, enjoy a wonderful walk on the beach. The pavilion is located 2.6 miles after turning left off Stickney Point Rd onto Midnight Pass Road. Look for our banner on the right. For directions, click HERE . Any questions? Please contact Lorna Nagler, Event Chair, at 614-975-2361. You can also call Lorna to register and bring a check if you prefer.

This Saturday, December 7th at 8:00 P.M. will be the final conference game as our Badgers take on Ohio State for the Big 10 Championship. If you are looking for a place to watch the game, join us at Gecko’s Grill & Pub Southside Village to cheer on the Badgers! Enjoy a brat & beer as you join us in cheering on our team.

Don't forget, Bowl selections will be made soon, so keep an eye on our Facebook Events page and our website for game-watch details once we find out which bowl game our Badgers may be invited to play.

Also in the New Year, we anticipate holding game-watch events associated with March Madness!

Jan. TBD - Polo Tailgate at Sarasota Polo Club

Feb. 1st @ 1:00 PM Volunteering at All Faiths Food Bank

Mar. 5th @ 5:30 PM Founders Day at The Bird Key Yacht Club

Mar. TBD - Orioles Spring Training Game at Ed Smith Stadium

April 4th - Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby Event at the Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex

May 9th @8:00 PM - Sarasota Orchestra Pops at Ed Smith Stadium

Keep an eye out and feel free to share WEAR RED social media messaging from our athletic department account(s) leading up to Friday

WEAR RED yourself on Friday

Share photos of you and your family on social media, tagging @UWBadgers and @WAASuncoast and using #OnWisconsin and #WAASuncoast

We're proud to call ourselves Badgers… so let's show it on Friday!

On, Wisconsin!

Thank You to All Our Volunteer Alumni!

