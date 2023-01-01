Give to Local Scholarships

Our main philanthropic effort is the San Diego California Alumni Scholarship Fund. Throughout the year, our events and fundraising efforts support our chapter's operating budget, which we use annually to maximize our contribution to the chapter scholarship fund.

Your Support

Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help. Give to the San Diego Alumni Scholarship Fund and help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison. All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.