Give to Local Scholarships

Our main philanthropic effort is the San Diego California Alumni Scholarship Fund. Throughout the year, our events and fundraising efforts support our chapter's operating budget, which we use annually to maximize our contribution to the chapter scholarship fund.
Our Scholarship effort is two-fold:
- Seeking your support to grow our scholarship fund, and
- Awarding those funds—and the matches we earn from various sources—to those bright students from the San Diego area attending UW–Madison.
We greatly appreciate your support and promotion of both efforts.
Your Support
Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help. Give to the San Diego Alumni Scholarship Fund and help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison. All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.