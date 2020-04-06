Chapter Board

Meeting Schedule
WAA: San Diego holds quarterly Board meetings to plan networking events, social events, and fundraisers for UW alumni living in San Diego. Board meeting locations and times are confirmed approximately one week before each meeting; all meetings are at 6:00pm.
For additional information about board meetings or if you're interested in joining the Board, email us at sandiego@uwalumni.com. We recruit to our board year-round.
2019-20 Spring Meeting
April 6, 2020 (tent.)
Holiday Bowl Offices (SDCCU Stadium)
2020-21 Annual Meeting
July 13, 2020 (tent.)
Holiday Bowl Offices (SDCCU Stadium)
Current Board Leadership
President: Austin Evans
ajevans@uwalumni.com
Vice President: April Bolenbaugh
albolenb@gmail.com
Treasurer: Amy Parr
flink@uwalumni.com
Secretary: Chelsea Walczak Vircks
ccwalczak@uwalumni.com
Past President: Scottie Tagle
scottie.tagle@uwalumni.com
Scholarship Chair: John Gilson
jegilson@gmail.com
B1G Chair: Glenn Gargas
Young Alumni Chair: Erin Keating
emkeating@uwalumni.com
Member-at-Large: Terri Carver
terricarver84@gmail.com