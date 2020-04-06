Skip Navigation

Chapter Board

San Diego Chapter

Meeting Schedule

WAA: San Diego holds quarterly Board meetings to plan networking events, social events, and fundraisers for UW alumni living in San Diego. Board meeting locations and times are confirmed approximately one week before each meeting; all meetings are at 6:00pm.

For additional information about board meetings or if you're interested in joining the Board, email us at sandiego@uwalumni.com. We recruit to our board year-round.

2019-20 Spring Meeting

April 6, 2020 (tent.)
Holiday Bowl Offices (SDCCU Stadium)

2020-21 Annual Meeting

July 13, 2020 (tent.)
Holiday Bowl Offices (SDCCU Stadium)

Current Board Leadership

President: Austin Evans
ajevans@uwalumni.com

Vice President: April Bolenbaugh
albolenb@gmail.com

Treasurer: Amy Parr
flink@uwalumni.com

Secretary: Chelsea Walczak Vircks
ccwalczak@uwalumni.com

Past President: Scottie Tagle
scottie.tagle@uwalumni.com

Scholarship Chair: John Gilson
jegilson@gmail.com

B1G Chair: Glenn Gargas
 

Young Alumni Chair: Erin Keating
emkeating@uwalumni.com

Member-at-Large: Terri Carver
terricarver84@gmail.com