PA Bucky License Plate

For a one-time fee of $45, UW Alumni living in Pennsylvania can show their Badger pride with a WAA Bucky Badger license plate. This PENNDOT-issued license plate is sequentially numbered and includes the Bucky Badger logo. Or, for an additional $115, you can select the letters/digits to create a personalized Badger plate.
To order your plate:
- Complete sections A and E of the application below. If you are applying for a personalized plate, also complete section D.
- Make sure to include your email address at the bottom of the form.
- If you are applying for a personalized plate, please check the availability of your selection by visiting www.dmv.state.pa.us and selecting the “Personalized Registration Plate Availability” link.
- Mail the completed application along with a check for $45 ($160 for a personalized plate), payable to the “UW Alumni Club of Pittsburgh”, to Gene Turke, 2819 Wooster Drive, Allison Park, PA 15101. Please include an additional $2 for each duplicate registration card requested in section A.
- In 4 – 6 weeks you will receive your WAA Bucky Badger license plate from PENNDOT.
- Replace your existing PA license plate and ride with confidence that Bucky Badger is your co-pilot.
Email any questions to pittsburgh@uwalumni.com.