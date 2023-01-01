A Wisconsin Alumni Association Varsity Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
The WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter supports and celebrates the University of Wisconsin–Madison throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. We provide scholarship funds to local youth who will attend the UW. We also offer local UW–Madison alumni, parents, students, and friends a connection to our alma mater and to each other. We accomplish this through a variety of fun, community-based activities in the famous Badger tradition.
WAA Stories
