Skip Navigation

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Varsity Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter supports and celebrates the University of Wisconsin–Madison throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. We provide scholarship funds to local youth who will attend the UW. We also offer local UW–Madison alumni, parents, students, and friends a connection to our alma mater and to each other. We accomplish this through a variety of fun, community-based activities in the famous Badger tradition.

About Us
Stay in Touch
Get Involved
Give to Local Scholarships
Chapter News
Local Alumni Recognition
PA Bucky License Plate
Past Events

WAA Stories

Eat Like a Freshman: Carrot Rings

Turn this summer’s garden bounty into these 24(ish)-carrot masterpieces.

Read More >
Badger Insider,
1950s,
Food, Agriculture & Nutrition