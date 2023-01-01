Interesting Stats

The following are quick statistics based on a survey we did of current and past Office Bearers of PSA (Pakistani Students Association, UW-Madison). These figures are not official statistics from UW, so they may be considered as guesstimates only. However, upon cross checking with multiple resources, the figures seem to make sense. The figures below include both undergrad and grad incoming students for each year.

A new kind of incoming population recently has been “observer-ships.” These are mostly medical students doing a short two-week unpaid residency under the umbrella of a “Shadow Program.” But it also includes 3 persons sponsored by IAEA (International Atomic Energy Commission) joining in from Faisalabad NIAB (Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology), and also one student sponsored by the HEC (Higher Education Commission) under the head of IRSIP (International Research Support Initiative Program). Several other Postdocs / Research Fellows have also been mostly sponsored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).