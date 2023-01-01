Alumni Spotlight: Dr. Rehan Ahmed

In this issue we want to introduce you all to Dr. Rehan Ahmed, a well-known academician from Lahore. Dr. Rehan Ahmed did his BS from Engineering University Lahore and then entered UW-Madison’s Master’s Program in Electrical Engineering in 2008. From 2008 to 2015 he has spent good seven years on campus at UW-Madison. He completed his PhD from UW-Madison in 2015 and his specialization was in Real Time Computing Systems. In 2015 he went to ETH Zurich, Switzerland, as a postdoc, and remained there till 2019 and then he finally returned back to Pakistan. Except for the first year in Master’s working as a Research Assistant, Rehan has worked as a TA in UW Madison for consecutive six years. He was also awarded the Gerald Holdridge Teaching Excellence Award from the University of Wisconsin in 2014. Here is a quick summary of an interview we did of him last week.

Dr. Rehan Ahmed, Assistant Professor ITU Lahore PhD ‘15

Tell us about your experience at UW–Madison. What made you decide on the UW for your college degree?

The decision to join UW-Madison was based on familiarity. My elder brother used to live in Brookfield WI at that time; around 1.5 hours bus ride away from UW-Madison. At the time of decision-making, I also saw that UW Madison was ranked very well, making it a natural choice. To say that the experience at UW-Madison was transformative would be an understatement. It has defined several pathways in my life and continues to do so.

When did you decide to come back to Pakistan, and why?

Actually even before going for my MS/PhD, I had always wanted to return because I believed that the societal impact I could have in Pakistan would far exceed that in any other country. I live by this hope now.

Do you still miss UW–Madison? What do you miss most?

I do......although I do not like to dwell on these thoughts much. In particular, I miss the lakes and the extensive bike trails in and around Madison.