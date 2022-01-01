OC Badger Student Scholarship Spotlight: Ashley Bussell

Ashley Bussell (Fall, 2019): As I’m now officially halfway done with my junior year at UW Madison, I can truly say I’ve learned so much about myself personally and professionally during my time as a badger.

I am majoring in Marketing and Management, and I completed my first internship this summer as a Strategic Marketing Intern at The Wagner Companies in Milwaukee, WI. It was amazing learning so much about the business world, what it’s like to work (and commute from Madison) full time, and to witness the Bucks winning the NBA championship! I couldn’t have asked for a better first summer in Wisconsin.

Looking forward, I recently decided to pursue a law degree after my graduation in May 2023.

Born and raised in California, I can officially say I’ve fallen in love with the Midwest! I am looking to apply to law schools in the Chicago area, as well as Michigan and Wisconsin. My newsletter next year will hopefully have some more answers with exactly where I’ll be going, but as of right now it’s time to study for the LSAT and work on those law school applications.

I have continued to be involved on campus through various student organizations, specifically continuing my involvement in Women in Business and joining UW Madison’s Pre-Law Society. It has been so rewarding to surround myself with other likeminded students and to make new friends in person once again! I’ve continued to work as a student Tour Guide and now Tour Guide Supervisor for UW’s Campus and Visitor Relations program. I love being able to act as a mentor and resource for incoming students and to share with so many people my true love for this school. I am also very proud of my academic performance this past semester and making the Wisconsin School of Business Dean’s List for the first time! Overall, I am so proud of how far I’ve come as both a student and individual at UW Madison and I can’t wait to continue developing my career in the future. Thank you all so much for your contributions to UW’s OC Alumni Chapter and for allowing me to continue my life-changing experience as a badger. I am forever grateful!