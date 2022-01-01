Skip Navigation

Bucky’s School Supply Drive

Typically, we are at the beach enjoying a grill-out and Badger revelry while we send-off our local Badger students to the fall semester. As we all know, this year things are a little different and the students are getting a virtual send-off instead. During our Summer Student Send-off Picnic, we normally collect school supplies for Project Hope Alliance, a local organization which helps serves homeless children and their families. Since we are unable to gather and collect supplies as a group, we are providing different ways to participate in Bucky’s School Supply Drive!

How to Donate Online

  1. Go to the Project Hope Alliance website.
  2. Click on one of the donation options located on the webpage (you can customize your amount).
  3. Under “Customize this donation”, click “Dedicate this donation”
  4. Click “Inspired By” and put the Dedication name as “University of Wisconsin Alumni Chapter of Orange County” or “UW OC Badgers”
  5. Under Dedication Email, enter put ocbadgers@gmail.com
  6. Continue filling out the donation form
