Bucky’s School Supply Drive

School Supply Drive!Typically, we are at the beach enjoying a grill-out and Badger revelry while we send-off our local Badger students to the fall semester. As we all know, this year things are a little different and the students are getting a virtual send-off instead. During our Summer Student Send-off Picnic, we normally collect school supplies for Project Hope Alliance, a local organization which helps serves homeless children and their families. Since we are unable to gather and collect supplies as a group, we are providing different ways to participate in Bucky’s
How to Donate Online
- Go to the Project Hope Alliance website.
- Click on one of the donation options located on the webpage (you can customize your amount).
- Under “Customize this donation”, click “Dedicate this donation”
- Click “Inspired By” and put the Dedication name as “University of Wisconsin Alumni Chapter of Orange County” or “UW OC Badgers”
- Under Dedication Email, enter put ocbadgers@gmail.com
- Continue filling out the donation form