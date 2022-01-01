2022 Donation Opportunities

Back Pack & School Supply Drive

In the month of September we will be having a Back Pack and School supply drive. Please bring supplies to the game-watch party each week to donate to local kids in need as they head back to the classroom! All items will be donated to Project Hope Alliance at the end of September.

Fall Food Drive

In October & November, just bring a nonperishable food or daily living item to any of our Conference Saturday football game-watch parties, and receive a raffle ticket for each item you donate. At the end of the season, we will have special drawings to thank you for your donations. Canned foods, school supplies, toiletries, baby items, even cash and gift cards to grocery stores are accepted. All items will be donated to Project Hope Alliance at the end of November.

Adopt-a-Family