Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Northeastern Ohio chapter is 1,500 alumni strong. We support and promote UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association throughout the greater Cleveland, Akron, and Canton areas. We host events such as our annual Founders’ Day celebration and we are thrilled to provide scholarships for local students who will attend UW–Madison. Our mission is to celebrate and give back to our alma mater.

Feb. 8

Northeast Ohio Chapter Gathering at Top Golf

Top Golf
Independence, OH

Culture, Fashion, Art: Jerry Chazen Left His Mark on the UW

A well-known philanthropist, Jerome “Jerry” Chazen ’48 was a lifelong art enthusiast and an education advocate. A successful capitalist and cofound...

