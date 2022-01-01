Local Alumni Recognition

Since 2009, the Motor City Badgers have earned BASCOM AWARD status, the highest level of achievement for WAA chapters.
Motor City Badgers chapter got the BEST COMMUNITY SERVICE & SUPPORT AWARD at the Badger Leaders Conference in June 2022 for work with Ark Association's aid to the homeless in Detroit.
Bart Heldke gets the President's Circle of Excellence Award during a Founder's Day event.
Doug Griese gets the Wisconsin Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award from Frank Murkowski, Motor City Badgers WAA Chapter President during a Founder's Day event.
Mark Polster got the President's Circle of Excellence Award during a Founder's Day event.