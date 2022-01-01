Donate on Day of the Badger!

Give Back - Wear Red - Stay Connected
Day of the Badger is in April each year. It is a day of matched giving to raise money for the University of Wisconsin and local chapter scholarship funds. https://dayofthebadger.org/
On The Day of the Badger, gifts to the chapter scholarship fund are matched to $500 ($3,000 per chapter)!
Day of the Badger runs for 1848 minutes, between 6 p.m., Monday, April ___ and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April ___ , Eastern Time, in honor of the founding year of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In 2022, Day of the Badger raised $3,100 ($1,550 from 13 donors + $1,550 Pellegrin Match).
Giving is what Badgers do! Thank you and On, Wisconsin!I