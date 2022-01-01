Donate on Day of the Badger!

Give Back - Wear Red - Stay Connected

Day of the Badger is in April each year. It is a day of matched giving to raise money for the University of Wisconsin and local chapter scholarship funds. https://dayofthebadger.org/

This April, we can raise over $6,000 for the Motor City Badgers Scholarship Fund!

Day of the Badger runs for 1848 minutes, between 6 p.m., Monday, April ___ and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April ___ , Eastern Time, in honor of the founding year of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In 2022, Day of the Badger raised $3,100 ($1,550 from 13 donors + $1,550 Pellegrin Match).