Welcome to The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Motor City Badgers Chapter! We're the only UW-Madison chapter in Michigan and are happy to gather Badgers and friends from Southeast Michigan and around the state. We're an inclusive community, united in Badger spirit and the desire to advance UW's positive impact on the world. Badgers are innovative leaders in their fields and are winners at play. Their enthusiasm is contagious. Come along!

Events We have many opportunities to connect, network, and make friends. We’re proud to cheer on our beloved Badgers in Wolverine and Spartan territory! Join us for regular board & social meetings, women's soccer and volleyball games, curling in March, Founder's Day Celebration in April, Tiger's games and Detroit Pedal Pub Tours in June, and our Annual Golf Outing in July. We host a New Student Send-off Celebration in August, community service in September, and football, hockey, and basketball games in September, October, and November. Don't miss the Badger Huddle at MSU on October 15, 2022 and Badger Football at The Rusty Bucket in Northville on Sept. 10 (WA), Sept. 24 (OH), Oct. 22 (IN) WI Homecoming, Nov. 12 (IA), and Nov. 26 (MN)!

Scholarships Our two $4,000 freshman scholarships help stellar local students pick the "right" Big Ten school. Please plan for matched giving during 2022 Fill the Hill, Oct. 21-22, 6 pm - 6 pm ET. Proceeds from our events and Amazon Smile also build our scholarship fund. Admitted students are automatically considered between Feb.15 and March 15. Scholars are notified by March 21, and May 1 is Commitment Day!

Contact the Motor City Badgers

Frank Murkowski - President