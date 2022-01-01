The WAA: Motor City Badgers provide many opportunities for our 2,000+ alumni in southeastern Michigan to reconnect, network, and make new friends. We’re proud to cheer on our beloved Badgers right in the backyard of the Wolverines and the Spartans! Our scholarship program helps us enable local students to pick the “right” Big Ten school. (We may be biased, but we have good reason to be!) We hope to see you at events throughout the coming year!