Motor City Badgers

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Bascom Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Motor City Badgers provide many opportunities for our 2,000+ alumni in southeastern Michigan to reconnect, network, and make new friends. We’re proud to cheer on our beloved Badgers right in the backyard of the Wolverines and the Spartans! Our scholarship program helps us enable local students to pick the “right” Big Ten school. (We may be biased, but we have good reason to be!) We hope to see you at events throughout the coming year!

Upcoming Events

Feb. 22

Motor City Virtual Board Meeting & Social

zoom

News

The search for a new UW chancellor is on. Join a virtual listening session for community members and alumni on January 25, 4:30–5:30 p.m CST.