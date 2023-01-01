Give to Local Scholarships

Scholarship Endowment Drive

Did you know your contribution to the UW Foundation Annual Fund can be directed to your local chapter's scholarship endowment?

For over 70 years, the WAA: Milwaukee Chapter has been making a difference in the lives of local UW-Madison students through their scholarship fund. As tuition costs rise and the state budget tightens, we ask your help in maintaining support for area students. Please consider making a contribution to our UW Foundation endowment fund - your donation today will help sponsor the Milwaukee area's best and brightest UW-Madison students for years to come.