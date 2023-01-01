The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA): Milwaukee Chapter scholarship process, opening this fall, stay tuned!

Eligibility and General Details

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter provides scholarships for seniors graduating from Milwaukee County and Ozaukee County high schools in 2023 who will attend UW-Madison. These scholarships are determined by a number of factors, including high school grades, extracurricular activities, student essay, and financial need. This scholarship is for the freshman year only.

How to Apply

All chapter scholarship applications are available directly through the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH). Students who have applied to UW–Madison and have activated their Net ID can apply from November 1–February 1 for the following academic year. Students can and should apply before they are admitted to the UW.

All students from Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties with a completed General Application are eligible to apply for the Milwaukee Chapter Scholarship. To be considered for the Milwaukee Chapter scholarship, check the appropriate box and submit one additional essay.

For more information about WiSH and scholarships at UW–Madison, please visit https://financialaid.wisc.edu/types-of-aid/scholarships/

Questions