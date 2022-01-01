Give to Local Scholarships

General Information Regarding the WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Scholarships

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter awards tuition scholarships each year to seniors graduating from Milwaukee County and Ozaukee County High Schools who will attend the University of Wisconsin - Madison. These scholarships are determined by a number of factors, including high school grades, extracurricular activities, student essay, and financial need. The scholarship is for freshman year only.

Scholarship Endowment Drive

Did you know your contribution to the UW Foundation Annual Fund can be directed to your local chapter's scholarship endowment?

For over 70 years, the WAA: Milwaukee Chapter has been making a difference in the lives of local UW-Madison students through their scholarship fund. As tuition costs rise and the state budget tightens, we ask your help in maintaining support for area students. Please consider making a contribution to our UW Foundation endowment fund - your donation today will help sponsor the Milwaukee area's best and brightest UW-Madison students for years to come.