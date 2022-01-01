Skip Navigation

Chapter Golf Outing Raises More Than $12,000 for Scholarships!

Milwaukee Chapter

The Sixth Annual WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing at Silver Spring Country Club raised more than $12,000 for our scholarship fund through player fees, sponsorships, contests, and a silent auction.

Our thanks to the wonderfully generous sponsors, participants, and donors who helped make the event a great success. 

Thank you to our 2022 sponsors!

Chapter and Event Sponsor

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Varsity 

  • Pflow Industries
  • Pat & Laura Koppa and their Badger Den
  • The Retirement Advantage
  • The Industrial Controls Company
  • American Paper & Packaging (AP&P)

Hole-In-One Sponsor

  • Uptown Motors 

Gold 

  • BMO Private Bank
  • Paul & Jan Schueller
  • Davis Kuelthau Attorneys at Law

Silver

  • Uline
  • Sports Clips  
  • Teofilo & Co
  • Mark and Laura Van Genderen
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Loan Oak Angus

Bronze

  • MKE Brewing
  • Spectrum Investment Advisors
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • William Mitchell
  • MobCraft