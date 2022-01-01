Chapter Golf Outing Raises More Than $12,000 for Scholarships!

The Sixth Annual WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing at Silver Spring Country Club raised more than $12,000 for our scholarship fund through player fees, sponsorships, contests, and a silent auction.

Our thanks to the wonderfully generous sponsors, participants, and donors who helped make the event a great success.

Thank you to our 2022 sponsors!

Chapter and Event Sponsor

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Varsity

Pflow Industries

Pat & Laura Koppa and their Badger Den

The Retirement Advantage

The Industrial Controls Company

American Paper & Packaging (AP&P)

Hole-In-One Sponsor

Uptown Motors

Gold

BMO Private Bank

Paul & Jan Schueller

Davis Kuelthau Attorneys at Law

Silver

Uline

Sports Clips

Teofilo & Co

Mark and Laura Van Genderen

Northwestern Mutual

Loan Oak Angus

Bronze