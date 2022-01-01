Chapter Golf Outing Raises More Than $12,000 for Scholarships!

The Sixth Annual WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing at Silver Spring Country Club raised more than $12,000 for our scholarship fund through player fees, sponsorships, contests, and a silent auction.
Our thanks to the wonderfully generous sponsors, participants, and donors who helped make the event a great success.
Thank you to our 2022 sponsors!
Chapter and Event Sponsor
Molson Coors Beverage Company
Varsity
- Pflow Industries
- Pat & Laura Koppa and their Badger Den
- The Retirement Advantage
- The Industrial Controls Company
- American Paper & Packaging (AP&P)
Hole-In-One Sponsor
- Uptown Motors
Gold
- BMO Private Bank
- Paul & Jan Schueller
- Davis Kuelthau Attorneys at Law
Silver
- Uline
- Sports Clips
- Teofilo & Co
- Mark and Laura Van Genderen
- Northwestern Mutual
- Loan Oak Angus
Bronze
- MKE Brewing
- Spectrum Investment Advisors
- Lakefront Brewery
- William Mitchell
- MobCraft