Partner with WAA Milwaukee

If you or your company are interested in making a further investment in WAA Milwaukee's mission to welcome and connect UW alumni in the Milwaukee area and support future Badgers, please consider the following opportunities...
Become an Annual WAA Milwaukee Chapter Sponsor!Receive exclusive benefits and year-round recognition through UW Milwaukee Chapter events and communications. For more information, contact Bob Rooney, Sponsorship Chair: robert.rooney47@gmail.com
Sponsor Major EventsChapter Events:
- Big Red Rally (Feb): football preview and awards event feat. Coach Chryst and recruits
- Student Send-Off (Aug): local send-off celebration for incoming UW Freshman of Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties with special scholarship recognition program
- Founders’ Day (Spring): UW Founders celebration and program featuring Badger of the Year recipient, local and UW Campus leader(s)
- Badger Fan Fest (Aug-Sept): sports and spirit event to kickoff fall season
- Golf Outing (Summer): alumni golf outing and auction
- Ongoing: Badger Cafe, professional networking, game watches, social hours, UW school/student programs and other learning events