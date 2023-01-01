Get Involved

Connect with area alumni, events and networking opportunities!
- Milwaukee Chapter LinkedIn Group: The purpose of the LinkedIn group is to embrace our role as the face of UW-Madison and WAA, be accessible, be responsive, and be hospitable. Also, to connect and be a conduit for volunteering on behalf of UW-Madison, and be a social and professional hub. To support and encourage alumni to support the UW with their time, talent and treasure, spread the message of the UW to everyone in the community, participate in the UW Foundation’s annual campaign, and capture and translate the alumni voice back to the UW and WAA.
- Join Badger Bridge: This professional network is an exclusive place where UW-Madison alumni and students can come together to offer support in achieving career goals and exploring professional opportunities. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA), Badger Bridge provides a platform for networking with Badgers in your field, at leading organizations, and in communities around the world.
- Like us our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter.