Partner with WAA Milwaukee

Big Red Rally (Feb): football preview and awards event feat. Coach Chryst and recruits

Student Send-Off (Aug): local send-off celebration for incoming UW Freshman of Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties with special scholarship recognition program

Founders’ Day (Spring): UW Founders celebration and program featuring Badger of the Year recipient, local and UW Campus leader(s)

Badger Fan Fest (Aug-Sept): sports and spirit event to kickoff fall season

Golf Outing (Summer): alumni golf outing and auction

Ongoing: Badger Cafe, professional networking, game watches, social hours, UW school/student programs and other learning events

Proceeds of the WAA Milwaukee Chapter support annual scholarships to Milwaukee and Ozaukee County qualified applicants. To donate online: Milwaukee Chapter donation portal . For scholarship/application information, visit - click here!

If you or your company are interested in making a further investment in WAA Milwaukee's mission to welcome and connect UW alumni in the Milwaukee area and support future Badgers, please consider the following opportunities...Receive exclusive benefits and year-round recognition through UW Milwaukee Chapter events and communications. For more information, contactThank you to our many sponsors and partners who have made Badger dreams possible!