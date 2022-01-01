Board of Directors

OFFICERS
President
Erica Blohm, Kohls, BA 2015
Vice President
Elizabeth Kirchenwitz, Kohl’s, 2011
Secretary
Erin Kraak, BMO Harris Bank, BBA1998, MBA 2002
Treasurer
Chad Empey, Jason Industries, BBA 2003, MACC 2004, MBA 2014
Vice Treasurer
Elizabeth Kirchenwitz, Kohl’s, 2011
DIRECTORS
Alex Carson, BA 2013, JD 2016
Julie Cotter, McDonald Schaefer, BA 1993
Brittany Crain, MJ Care, 2009
Joe Crain, Uline, BA 2003
Sarah Dufrense, Advanced Plating Technologies, 2009
Ray Eisemann, BSME 1970, MBA 1982
Martin S. Hersh, The Legends Clubs, BA 1990
Pat Koppa, BS 1987, MS 1997
Sarah Linn, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, 2016
Judge Tom McAdams, Milwaukee County, BA 1983, JD 1987
Glenn Nastachowski, BA 1976
Brian Randall, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c., BA 1996, JD
Bob Richter, BS 1968
Bob Rooney, BSIE 1970
Dan Schneck, Robert W. Baird & Co., BS 1996
Ken Stauffer, BBA 1980
J.D. Thorne, Employment Law Managers, BA 1973
Garrett Van Auken, Life Time, 2003
Jenny Williams
EMERITUS DIRECTORS
Heidi Cooper, BS 1970
Joe Dahms, UW Credit Union, BA 2004
Arlene Erickson, BA 1955
Craig Kelly, BS 1971
Cathy Koch, BS 1952
Brett Miller, JD 1989
Bob Norman, Eppstein Uhen Architects, BS 1988
Tim Ranfranz, Northwestern Mutual, BBA 1993
Rod Reineke, BBA 1990, MACC 1991
Dean A. Teofilo, Teofilo and Company LLC, BS 1985
Bob Wendorf, BS 1951