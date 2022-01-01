Skip Navigation

Board of Directors

Milwaukee Chapter

OFFICERS

President

Erica Blohm, Kohls, BA 2015

Vice President

Elizabeth Kirchenwitz, Kohl’s, 2011

Secretary

Erin Kraak, BMO Harris Bank, BBA1998, MBA 2002

Treasurer

Chad Empey, Jason Industries, BBA 2003, MACC 2004, MBA 2014

Vice Treasurer

Elizabeth Kirchenwitz, Kohl’s, 2011

DIRECTORS

Alex Carson, BA 2013, JD 2016

Julie Cotter, McDonald Schaefer, BA 1993

Brittany Crain, MJ Care, 2009

Joe Crain, Uline, BA 2003

Sarah Dufrense, Advanced Plating Technologies, 2009

Ray Eisemann, BSME 1970, MBA 1982

Martin S. Hersh, The Legends Clubs, BA 1990

Pat Koppa, BS 1987, MS 1997

Sarah Linn, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, 2016

Judge Tom McAdams, Milwaukee County, BA 1983, JD 1987

Glenn Nastachowski, BA 1976

Brian Randall, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c., BA 1996, JD

Bob Richter, BS 1968

Bob Rooney, BSIE 1970

Dan Schneck, Robert W. Baird & Co., BS 1996

Ken Stauffer, BBA 1980

J.D. Thorne, Employment Law Managers, BA 1973

Garrett Van Auken, Life Time, 2003

Jenny Williams

EMERITUS DIRECTORS

Heidi Cooper, BS 1970

Joe Dahms, UW Credit Union, BA 2004

Arlene Erickson, BA 1955

Craig Kelly, BS 1971

Cathy Koch, BS 1952

Brett Miller, JD 1989

Bob Norman, Eppstein Uhen Architects, BS 1988

Tim Ranfranz, Northwestern Mutual, BBA 1993

Rod Reineke, BBA 1990, MACC 1991

Dean A. Teofilo, Teofilo and Company LLC, BS 1985

Bob Wendorf, BS 1951