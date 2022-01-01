The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Milwaukee's purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world.

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter represents more than 20,000 UW–Madison alumni in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. Our purpose is to promote the best interests of the university and foster connections between alumni and our alma mater. We support and encourage local students planning to attend UW–Madison by awarding scholarships to qualified young people. We celebrate the advancements and triumphs of UW–Madison in true Wisconsin tradition!