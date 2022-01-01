Give to Local Scholarships

Support Local Students!
Each year the LA Badgers award tuition assistance to LA's best and brightest students who attend The University of Wisconsin-Madison. Throughout the year, we depend on the generosity of our local alumni community to make this scholarship program possible for incoming freshman and returning students. It's a great way to spread the name of the University of Wisconsin, and encourage students from the LA area to attend our great university.
Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help! Give to the Los Angeles Alumni Scholarship Fund. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison! All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.
Thank you in advance for your support!