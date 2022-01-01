Latinx Badger Elevate ’22

Manifest: Setting Goals and Creating a Vision Board

In this workshop, we learned how to pick smart, reasonable, personal goals for the new year. Presenter Vic Soto discussed how we can manifest those goals through the creation of a vision board.

Presenter

Presenter Bio

Vic Soto graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in May 2021 with a bachelor of science in social work and a certificate in Chicanx and Latinx studies. She is currently working on her master of social work degree. Soto works with the Morgridge Center for Public Service as a graduate academic liaison, while also serving as an academic lead for the Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE) at East High School.