Latinx Badger Elevate ’22

A health and wellness series to enter 2022 as your best self
Manifest: Setting Goals and Creating a Vision Board
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
In this workshop, we learned how to pick smart, reasonable, personal goals for the new year. Presenter Vic Soto discussed how we can manifest those goals through the creation of a vision board.
Presenter
Victoria “Vic” Soto ‘21
Presenter Bio
Vic Soto graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in May 2021 with a bachelor of science in social work and a certificate in Chicanx and Latinx studies. She is currently working on her master of social work degree. Soto works with the Morgridge Center for Public Service as a graduate academic liaison, while also serving as an academic lead for the Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE) at East High School.
Check out the Manifest slideshow for more information from this workshop!