Give to Local Scholarships

Support Las Vegas-area students

Scholarships are at the heart of the Wisconsin Alumni Association's mission. We are proud to support the goal of increasing access to the University of Wisconsin-Madison through need-based scholarships. The cost of a world-class college education can be a challenge for families even in the best of times and your support is now more important than ever. Help us send some of the Las Vegas area’s best and brightest to one of the greatest academic institutions on the planet!