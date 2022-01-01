Where Are They Now? – Scholarship Winner Aaron Scully

What was your graduation year from UW?

I graduated in May 2018.

What are you doing now?

Currently, I work at WPS Health Solutions as a strategy analyst. WPS is a health insurance company that sells primarily in Wisconsin, and I do corporate strategy for them where I analyze past performance and build strategic plans for the future.

What was your major?

My majors were Finance and Management-Entrepreneurship

Describe one of your fondest memories of your time at UW.

I was lucky enough to have season basketball tickets all 4 years so I made many memories watching some historically great teams. Specifically, I’ll never forget attending the Final Four game where we beat the 38-0 Kentucky team.

Why did you choose to attend UW?

For me, UW-Madison offers such a balanced experience as a student. I am a huge sports fan so getting the opportunity to root for the Badgers as a student across every sport was very cool for me. I also had the opportunity to get into the business school as a freshman, which set me up well academically at a very prestigious business school. Also, Madison has become home to me and I love exploring new restaurants and other things that make Madison so unique.

What would you tell others considering UW?

Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be the best decision you make in your life, to date. There is no other school that can offer you the same quality of education, experience as a sports fan, and campus/city experience that you get at UW.

How have you benefited from your UW education?

The education I gained from UW was very unique because of all the people you meet and have in your classes. In the business school, most classes are centered around group work, which fosters a collaborative environment in the class room. Through the university and student organizations, I was also exposed to many different career opportunities and I was able to leverage some of those relationships to obtain internships and ultimately my full time job.

How did your scholarship help? What was the money used for?

It’s no secret that out of state tuition at UW isn’t cheap. That is why the scholarship helped so much. My scholarship gave me some financial freedom over the years as I used the money to pay for books each semester and other costs that arose from certain classes.