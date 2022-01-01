Where are they now? Meet Allison Baldwin

When did you graduate and what was your major?

I graduated this past December 2018 and I majored in Psychology and Neurobiology.

What is your fondest memory of attending UW?

My fondest memory with the university has been working in the Prejudice and Intergroup Relations Lab. I worked there both semesters of my junior year and the opportunity allowed me to discover my passion within the broad field of psychology. My group focused on racial bias interventions and I was given the freedom to research many topics that interest me.

Why did you choose to attend UW?

I chose to attend UW because I thought Madison seemed like a great place to live. The city has remained my favorite part of my time here at the university.

What would you tell others considering UW?

It is easy to get lost here, but there are countless invaluable opportunities available to you if you seek them out.

What did you learn from your education at UW?

I have learned to be a responsible adult at UW. I landed myself on academic probation my first semester here and was honestly unsure if I would be able to succeed here. I decided that I needed to stick it out, and just one year later I made Dean's List for the first time. I have worked at Short Stack since my sophomore year and managed to financially support myself for the past two years. After my experiences in undergrad, I feel equipped with the skills and drive needed for post-college adulthood.

How did you use your scholarship from the HOI chapter?

My scholarship went towards tuition my freshman year and it helped me kick start myself here financially. I have since received a small grant here and worked to be able to afford the ever increasing out-of-state tuition.

What high school did you attend?