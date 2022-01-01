Where Are They Now? Kayla Huyhn

Our alumni chapter has students who are members of the UW Spirit Squad, magazine editors, positions of leadership and four-time chapter scholarship recipients. What if I told you these were all traits of just one person? Meet Kayla Huyhn from Normal, IL and learn what she is up to now!

What is your graduation year at UW?

I’ll be graduating this May in 2020 (but I’m really not ready to be leaving Madison!)

What high school did you attend?

Normal Community High School

What is your major?

I’m pursuing a journalism degree in strategic communication and reporting, with a certificate in Asian American studies.

What are you doing now?

I’m the editor-in-chief of Curb magazine, a student-produced lifestyle publication. I also write for UW’s central news bureau at University Communications, where I’m a student communications specialist. When I’m not writing for UW, I work as a social impact storyteller at American Family Insurance’s Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.

Describe one of your fondest memories of your time at UW.

This year, I have the awesome opportunity of serving as the senior class communications director. It’s led me to one of the best memories I’ve had at UW so far: riding in a red, vintage pickup truck in the 2019 Homecoming parade as a distinguished guest. (My name was on the same list as the legendary Chancellor Becky Blank!)

Why did you choose to attend UW?

Of all the schools I visited, the UW community had the most pride by far. The students and alums I talked with were so proud to call the university their home, and they ultimately convinced me to join them as a Badger.

What would you tell others considering UW?

I’ve been to a lot of places, but I still think Madison is the best place ever. It’s a community unlike any other, where people truly care about you — and there are Badgers everywhere who will welcome you with open arms.

How have you benefited from your UW education?

The professors and teaching assistants I’ve had at UW definitely believed in me before I ever believed in myself. They’ve challenged me to think differently and encouraged me to explore and question everything. Without my education from UW, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.