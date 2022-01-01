Where Are They Now? Karah Bishop

Karah Bishop was one of our chapter’s early scholarship winners. It’s great to reconnect with her to find out what she is up to now!

What was your graduation year at UW?

I graduated from UW-Madison in December 2015.

What are you doing now?

I work as Production Manager at ITW. I started off my career in the Chicagoland area, and recently moved out to the New York City area for my most recent role.

What was your major?

I received my B.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering.

Describe one of your fondest memories of your time at UW.

My favorite memories at UW would have to be the various gamedays with friends. I will never forget sprinting to State Street after the Badger basketball team advanced to the Final Four in 2014. I also had the opportunity to study abroad in Australia, which was surreal.

Why did you choose to attend UW?

I grew up in Illinois, but my dad was born and raised in Wisconsin. I always say “my dad raised me right” – an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Not only was I a Badger fan, but after visiting the beautiful campus I knew it was the place for me.

What would you tell others considering UW?

UW-Madison is well-known for their academics, competitive sports and lively student body. Through the multiple student organizations, you will have the opportunity to truly network and find where you fit best in the business world. Additionally, Madison is home to some of the most welcoming students – I made lifelong friends during my years in Madison, WI.

How have you benefited from your UW education?

Through the ISyE department, I was exposed to various industries, companies and plant tours. We were also given extremely applicable project work which I still refer to occasionally within my career. My education and experiences at UW-Madison allowed for my career to accelerate in a short period of time. I wouldn’t be where I am today without UW.

How did your scholarship help? What was the money used for?

My scholarship went towards tuition at UW.