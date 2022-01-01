Where Are They Now? Brittany Jones ’20

It seems like just yesterday when we were recognizing Brittany Jones with her scholarship at our Founders Day dinner! Just that quickly, she has transitioned into her new career in the health care profession making a difference in the lives of the smallest and most vulnerable patients in Neonatology. Always positive, always encouraging and definitely successful! We chose wisely and are happy to see her entering the next chapter of her life.

What is your hometown?

Dunlap, IL

When did you graduate?

I graduated (virtually) in May of 2020.

What high school did you attend?

I attended Peoria Notre Dame High School. Go Irish!

What are you doing now?

I graduated with my Bachelors of Science in Nursing. I passed my boards this summer and just started my first job as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. It’s such an interesting and rewarding time to be a nurse.

Describe a fond memory of your time as a UW student.

I have so many fond memories at UW; late night study sessions at College Library, Wednesday trivia nights with my friends, late night runs to Ian’s Pizza, and game days, of course.

Why did you choose to attend UW?

I fell in love with UW’s atmosphere, scenery, educational prestige, and community!

What would you say to prospective students?

To those considering UW, choose this school! You will grow immensely and have the most amazing college years.

How would you describe your education from UW?

UW provided me with so many tools and resources to benefit my education. Without my education from UW, I would not be the nurse or person that I am today. I strongly suggest joining a FIG (First Year Interest Group); this provided me with people taking the exact same classes in the same schedule. These people became more than just study partners; they became some of my best friends.

What is a fun fact that people may not know about you?

My dad works for Caterpillar, so I spent my childhood moving around every 2-3 years. I resided in both rural and urban places both nationally and internationally. This included places like Tokyo, Japan and Oundle, England! I feel very blessed to have gotten to see so much of the world with my family during my childhood.