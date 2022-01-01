Where are they now? Alison Pagel and Emma Noraian

Meet Scholarship Winners Alison Pagel and Emma Noraian and learn more about what they’re doing today and thoughts on where they’ve been.

What are your majors?

We are both majoring in Civil Engineering and just met each other this past year, even though Alison is a junior and I’m a freshman. How amazing is it that we are both scholarship winners from the WAA Heart of Illinois Chapter area!

What are you doing now?

We are both members of the UW Concrete Canoe Team sponsored by ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers). Wisconsin has a strong history of doing well in this competition.

How did you do?

This spring we were in Valparaiso, IN for the ASCE Regionals. (That’s us in the first photo! Cold!) We won Regionals and qualified for the national competition in Florida this summer!

How did the competition go at Nationals?

The University of Wisconsin team placed 7th overall and we got 3rd place for our final product.

Two of the fun items from the event were that we swam in the ocean for the first time ever (second photo). Second, we got to make the announcement that we are hosting Nationals in 2020!

What would you tell others considering UW?

Alison - The UW family is the BEST family! I always have amazing alumni and outstanding students pushing me to be better and supporting me through everything. Everywhere I go, I find myself meeting Badgers and hearing about their amazing achievements. I couldn’t see myself anywhere else. On Wisconsin!

Emma – I love the UW because it is such a family. Everyone is so nice, supportive, and looking for a challenge. When I walked on campus, it felt like home and I feel that there are so many ways to find your place on campus. The opportunities are unreal. I’m currently studying water resources in Australia and how they are affecting the Great Barrier Reef! I couldn’t be happier! Go Badgers!

How did your scholarship help? What was the money used for?

Alison – My money helped to cover some of my housing costs and while it helped financially, it was really nice to know that there was a group of people back home besides my family that cared enough to invest in me.

Emma – The HOI scholarship was able to go towards my tuition which was helpful for me to be able to go on opportunities like study abroad. It was wonderful to be able to know that our alumni cared so deeply about our success. The banquet made me feel so welcome to the Badger family!

What high school did you attend?

Alison Pagel – Clinton High School, although I’m from Lincoln, IL

Emma Noraian – University High School in Bloomington, IL

Editor’s Note:

Alison Pagel is the Student Chapter President of the American Society of Civil Engineers. She is also the Event Co-Chairperson for the Regional and National Concrete Canoe Competitions which will both be held in Madison, WI in 2020!