Give to Local Scholarships

$111,000 in Scholarships since 2009!

We might be a young WAA group, but we are dedicated to seeing the next generation realize their dreams of attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We can’t do it without you! Please consider helping us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW-Madison!

The Wisconsin Alumni Association - Heart of Illinois (WAA HOI) chapter would like to express its sincere thanks for the generous donations that we received from you in 2021. With your donations we were able to award three $5,000 scholarships to talented students from Bettendorf, IA, Bloomington and Tiskilwa, IL. In spite of what has been a very strange two-year period for all of us, as Badgers, we’ve managed to flex, persevere, and prevail over our challenges. As we all know, “You can try, but you will never stop a Badger!”The world may have changed, but Badgers will adapt and continue leading.

Our annual Student Send-off Picnic was replaced once again by a memorable, drive-by event by visiting all 27WAA HOI chapter incoming Badgers. Our unique, one-of-a-kind, alumni road trip took us toBloomington/Normal, Champaign/Urbana, Charleston, Lincoln, Quad Cities, Peoria, Princeton and Springfield. Our gifts included yard signs, survival kits, chapter t-shirts and many interpretive versions of Jump Around!

Our on-going philanthropic efforts included our alumni chapter donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Illinois by providing family dinners and cleaning supplies for operations. Our Philanthropy Chair, Aimee Dluski continues to lead the charge for our chapter. We hosted the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Badger Huddle tailgate in October which was attended by over 200 Badger fans! Besides winning the game, we were also victorious in our tailgating efforts. Student engagement continues to be a major emphasis of our chapter. We were pleased by our efforts to support student internships, job opportunities and to be able to highlight their accomplishments on our chapter website in the “Where Are They Now?” section. Our chapterearned the prestigious Bascom Chapter award for the 10th consecutive year!

Finally, we want to mention the 2021 Day of the Badger/Fill the Hill campaigns. Our WAA HOI chapter set a very high standard by having more individual donors, and more financial donations than ANY other global Wisconsin Alumni Chapter for the third consecutive year! This has allowed our chapter to create memorable,educational opportunities for the best and brightest students from our area who have a demonstrated financial need.

As a Madison alum, we thought you might like to know our results to date. We are very pleased to inform youthat in the past 12 years our local WAA HOI Chapter has awarded $133,000 in scholarships to 56 deserving highschool graduates from the Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, Clinton, Decatur, Dunlap, Galesburg, Lincoln, Ottawa, Peoria, Peru, Princeton, Shelbyville, Springfield, and the Quad Cities, who selected Wisconsinas their college. (The most recent list of scholarship recipients is on the backside of this letter.)

These scholarships are possible because of generous contributions from local alumni and the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA). During 2021, our scholarship fundraising brought in a grand total of $46,292 (comprised of donations from HOI alumni, company matches and $6,000 matching grants from the WFAA. To enhance our giving potential, we have converted a portion of our funds into an endowment with the WFAA and we are continuing our campaign to raise $1 million.

For 2022, we will recognize four new scholarship winners this Spring at our Founders Day event on May 14when we will surpass $150,000 in scholarship awards. With your continued support, we can reach our goalagain!

For those of us who are in the position to give more, please consider a contribution of $1,000 or more. The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Alumni Association - Heart of Illinois Chapter has resolved thatindividuals contributing $1,000 or more may have a scholarship given in their name.

Please make your tax-deductible donation online at:https://www.uwalumni.com/groups/heartofillinois/scholarships/

Or by mailing a check made out to “University of Wisconsin Foundation” to:

University of Wisconsin Foundation, US Bank Lockbox, Box 78236, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0236

On Wisconsin!

Rich Tinaglia ‘77