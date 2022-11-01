How to Apply

Heart of Illinois Alumni Chapter 2023 Scholarship Application - Current Students

Heart of Illinois Chapter Badger Students,

The Heart of Illinois (HOI) Alumni Chapter is an association of graduates and friends of the University of Wisconsin-Madison established to promote the university in its Illinois/Iowa region and to award scholarships to worthy students.

We will award several scholarships of $10,000.00 to students who currently attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison from the HOI Chapter area. The scholarship awards will be applied in the 2023-2024 school year. There are multiple criteria used in selecting the scholarship recipients. The scholarship committee reviews each applicant’s academic achievement, test scores, extra-curricular activities, written application, financial need, and references in its selection process. A virtual interview via Zoom will also be conducted.

Upon completion of the application, the applicant must submit all sections and attachments. Please note, an official copy of the high school and college transcript is also required. In addition, current student financial aid information from the Free Application Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form must also be provided.

The application submission must be postmarked by February 14, 2023.

Please direct any questions to Dianne Renn at dcrenn@ilstu.edu or call at (309) 433-3080.

Return applications to:

Dianne Renn - Scholarship Committee Chairperson

Heart of Illinois Alumni Chapter

2948 Benson Lane

Normal, IL 61761-5472

Scholarship recipients and their families will be invited to join us as our honored guests to be recognized at the Heart of Illinois Chapter’s Founders Day dinner in May 2023, in Peoria, Illinois

WiSH Scholarships for incoming students

All chapter scholarship applications are available directly through the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH). Students who have applied to UW–Madison and have activated their Net ID can apply from November 1–February 1 for the following academic year. Students can and should apply before they are admitted to the UW.