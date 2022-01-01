Skip Navigation

Student Scholarship Recipients

2022 Scholarship Award Winners

Olivia DuncanMacomb, ILMacomb High School
Tyler GibsonPrinceton, ILPrinceton High School
Barsha PanthaBettendorf, IAPleasant Valley High School
Van TranForsyth, ILMaroa-Forsyth High School

2021 Scholarship Award Winners

Barsha PanthaBettendorf, IAPleasant Valley High School
Tyler GibsonPrinceton, ILPrinceton High School
Qianyun “Lexi” LuoBloomington, ILNormal Community High School

2020 Scholarship Award Winners:

Cole AdamsPrinceton, ILPrinceton High School
Dian JinBettendorf, IAPleasant Valley High School
Barsha PanthaBettendorf, IAPleasant Valley High School

2019 Send-off Picnic Recipients:

Carsyn BarberNormal, ILNormal Community HS
Andie BoltonThomasboro, ILHigh School of St. Thomas More
Byron Buck IIIWashington, ILWashington Community High School
Miller CalhounUrbana, ILUrbana High School
Kayla HuynhBloomington, ILNormal Community HS
Emma NoraianBloomington, ILUniversity High School

2019 Scholarship Award Winners:

Sheldon DengDavenport, IABettendorf High School
Qianyun "Lexi" LuoBloomington, ILNormal Community High School
Lillian PeraltaSpringfield, ILSpringfield High School
Madison ThatcherMoline, ILMoline High School

2018 Student Send-Off Picnic

Lizzie BergmanWashington, ILWashington Community High School
Byron Buck IIIWashington, ILWashington Community High School
Kayla HuynhBloomington, ILNormal Community HS
Brittany JonesDunlap, ILPeoria Notre Dame HS

2018 Scholarship Award Winners:

Anna BucklarPeoria Heights, ILPeoria Notre Dame High School
Emma NoraianBloomington, ILUniversity High School
Olivia PetersNormal, ILNormal Community West High School
Qianyun LuoBloomington, ILNormal Community High School

2017 Scholarship Award Winners:

Joshua BernsonShelbyville, ILShelbyville HS
Andie BoltonThomasboro, ILHigh School of St. Thomas More
Byron Buck IIIWashington, ILWashington Community HS
Collin O'KeeffeMoline, ILAlleman HS
Abigail SteinbergPeru, ILLasalle Peru Township HS
Noah TrappMahomet, ILMahomet-Seymour HS

2017 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:

Joe AndersonGalesburg, ILGalesburg HS
Rachael CourtneyChampaign, ILChampaign Central HS
Jordan HackmanMahomet, ILMahomet-Seymour HS
Kayla HuynhBloomington, ILNormal Community HS
Brittany JonesDunlap, ILPeoria Notre Dame HS
Alison PagelClinton, ILLincoln HS
Carolyn PetersNormal, ILNormal Community West HS
Aaron ScullyEast Peoria, ILEast Peoria HS

2016 Scholarship Award Winners:

Rachel CourtneyChampaign, ILChampaign Central HS
Brittany JonesDunlap, ILPeoria Notre Dame HS

2016 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:

Joe AndersonGalesburg, ILGalesburg HS
Alison BaldwinLincoln, ILClinton HS
Allison PagelBloomington, ILBloomington HS
Aaron ScullyEast Peoria, ILEast Peoria HS
Kayla HuynhBloomington, ILNormal Community HS
Lindsey KalisOttawa, ILOttawa Township HS
Carolyn PetersNormal, ILNormal Community HS

2015 Scholarship Award Winners:

Allison BaldwinBloomington, ILBloomington HS
Alison PagelClinton, ILCommunity HS
Carolyn PetersNormal, ILNormal Community West HS
Margaret WilliamsWest Brand, IAWest Branch HS

2015 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:

Lily Hahn-SittigNormal, ILNormal University HS
Aaron ScullyEast Peoria, ILEast Peoria HS
Andrea CollinsChampaign, ILChampaign Central HS

2014 Scholarship Award Winners:

Andrea CollinsChampaign, ILChampaign Central HS
Andrew HoffmanSpringfield, ILSacred Heart Griffin HS
Lauren HooverBettendorf, IABettendorf HS
Kellen McCormickSpringfield, ILSpringfield Southeast
Aaron ScullyEast Peoria, ILEast Peoria Community HS
Danielle SnarrPrinceville, ILDunlap HS

2014 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:

Laura Jean Alexandre-StrongPeoria, ILRichwoods HS
William DotyMount Zion, ILMount Zion HS
Abigail MonicalBloomington, ILNormal Community HS

2013 Scholarship Award Winners:

Anna BoggsEureka, ILEureka High School
Anna SikorskiChampaign, ILThe High School of St. Thomas More

2012 Scholarship Award Winners:

Mickey ChristensenColona, ILGeneseo High School
Trent DeDeckerOrion, ILOrion High School
Beau HowesWalnut, ILBureau Valley High School
Parita PatelSavoy, ILChampaign Central High School

2011 Scholarship Award Winners:

Karah BishopGeneseo, ILGeneseo High School
Mary KojimaSpringfield, ILSacred Heart Griffin High School
Matthew StephanMetamora, ILMetamora High School

2010 Scholarship Award Winners:

Tyler HinesNormal, ILUniversity High School
Daron McGradySpringfield, ILSpringfield High School