Student Scholarship Recipients

2022 Scholarship Award Winners
|Olivia Duncan
|Macomb, IL
|Macomb High School
|Tyler Gibson
|Princeton, IL
|Princeton High School
|Barsha Pantha
|Bettendorf, IA
|Pleasant Valley High School
|Van Tran
|Forsyth, IL
|Maroa-Forsyth High School
2021 Scholarship Award Winners
|Barsha Pantha
|Bettendorf, IA
|Pleasant Valley High School
|Tyler Gibson
|Princeton, IL
|Princeton High School
|Qianyun “Lexi” Luo
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community High School
2020 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Cole Adams
|Princeton, IL
|Princeton High School
|Dian Jin
|Bettendorf, IA
|Pleasant Valley High School
|Barsha Pantha
|Bettendorf, IA
|Pleasant Valley High School
2019 Send-off Picnic Recipients:
|Carsyn Barber
|Normal, IL
|Normal Community HS
|Andie Bolton
|Thomasboro, IL
|High School of St. Thomas More
|Byron Buck III
|Washington, IL
|Washington Community High School
|Miller Calhoun
|Urbana, IL
|Urbana High School
|Kayla Huynh
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community HS
|Emma Noraian
|Bloomington, IL
|University High School
2019 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Sheldon Deng
|Davenport, IA
|Bettendorf High School
|Qianyun "Lexi" Luo
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community High School
|Lillian Peralta
|Springfield, IL
|Springfield High School
|Madison Thatcher
|Moline, IL
|Moline High School
2018 Student Send-Off Picnic
|Lizzie Bergman
|Washington, IL
|Washington Community High School
|Byron Buck III
|Washington, IL
|Washington Community High School
|Kayla Huynh
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community HS
|Brittany Jones
|Dunlap, IL
|Peoria Notre Dame HS
2018 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Anna Bucklar
|Peoria Heights, IL
|Peoria Notre Dame High School
|Emma Noraian
|Bloomington, IL
|University High School
|Olivia Peters
|Normal, IL
|Normal Community West High School
|Qianyun Luo
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community High School
2017 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Joshua Bernson
|Shelbyville, IL
|Shelbyville HS
|Andie Bolton
|Thomasboro, IL
|High School of St. Thomas More
|Byron Buck III
|Washington, IL
|Washington Community HS
|Collin O'Keeffe
|Moline, IL
|Alleman HS
|Abigail Steinberg
|Peru, IL
|Lasalle Peru Township HS
|Noah Trapp
|Mahomet, IL
|Mahomet-Seymour HS
2017 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:
|Joe Anderson
|Galesburg, IL
|Galesburg HS
|Rachael Courtney
|Champaign, IL
|Champaign Central HS
|Jordan Hackman
|Mahomet, IL
|Mahomet-Seymour HS
|Kayla Huynh
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community HS
|Brittany Jones
|Dunlap, IL
|Peoria Notre Dame HS
|Alison Pagel
|Clinton, IL
|Lincoln HS
|Carolyn Peters
|Normal, IL
|Normal Community West HS
|Aaron Scully
|East Peoria, IL
|East Peoria HS
2016 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Rachel Courtney
|Champaign, IL
|Champaign Central HS
|Brittany Jones
|Dunlap, IL
|Peoria Notre Dame HS
2016 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:
|Joe Anderson
|Galesburg, IL
|Galesburg HS
|Alison Baldwin
|Lincoln, IL
|Clinton HS
|Allison Pagel
|Bloomington, IL
|Bloomington HS
|Aaron Scully
|East Peoria, IL
|East Peoria HS
|Kayla Huynh
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community HS
|Lindsey Kalis
|Ottawa, IL
|Ottawa Township HS
|Carolyn Peters
|Normal, IL
|Normal Community HS
2015 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Allison Baldwin
|Bloomington, IL
|Bloomington HS
|Alison Pagel
|Clinton, IL
|Community HS
|Carolyn Peters
|Normal, IL
|Normal Community West HS
|Margaret Williams
|West Brand, IA
|West Branch HS
2015 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:
|Lily Hahn-Sittig
|Normal, IL
|Normal University HS
|Aaron Scully
|East Peoria, IL
|East Peoria HS
|Andrea Collins
|Champaign, IL
|Champaign Central HS
2014 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Andrea Collins
|Champaign, IL
|Champaign Central HS
|Andrew Hoffman
|Springfield, IL
|Sacred Heart Griffin HS
|Lauren Hoover
|Bettendorf, IA
|Bettendorf HS
|Kellen McCormick
|Springfield, IL
|Springfield Southeast
|Aaron Scully
|East Peoria, IL
|East Peoria Community HS
|Danielle Snarr
|Princeville, IL
|Dunlap HS
2014 Student Send-off Picnic Recipients:
|Laura Jean Alexandre-Strong
|Peoria, IL
|Richwoods HS
|William Doty
|Mount Zion, IL
|Mount Zion HS
|Abigail Monical
|Bloomington, IL
|Normal Community HS
2013 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Anna Boggs
|Eureka, IL
|Eureka High School
|Anna Sikorski
|Champaign, IL
|The High School of St. Thomas More
2012 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Mickey Christensen
|Colona, IL
|Geneseo High School
|Trent DeDecker
|Orion, IL
|Orion High School
|Beau Howes
|Walnut, IL
|Bureau Valley High School
|Parita Patel
|Savoy, IL
|Champaign Central High School
2011 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Karah Bishop
|Geneseo, IL
|Geneseo High School
|Mary Kojima
|Springfield, IL
|Sacred Heart Griffin High School
|Matthew Stephan
|Metamora, IL
|Metamora High School
2010 Scholarship Award Winners:
|Tyler Hines
|Normal, IL
|University High School
|Daron McGrady
|Springfield, IL
|Springfield High School