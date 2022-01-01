Where Are They Now? – Scholarship Winner Anna Sikorski ‘17

Anna Sikorski

What is your hometown?

I am originally from Champaign, Illinois.

When did you graduate?

I attended UW from 2013-2017. I graduated in May 2017.

What was your major and what degree did you obtain?

I graduated from the Wisconsin School of Business with a major in Real Estate & Urban Planning and a minor in Management & Human Resources. Although I originally started out in Political Science, and then Journalism, I learned that by being flexible and trying new things that I was able to discover what I am truly passionate about.

What high school did you attend?

The High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign, IL.

What are you doing now?

I am currently in my last semester and year of law school at DePaul College of Law in Chicago, Illinois. I am excited to be graduating in May 2021 and take the Illinois Bar in July! After graduation, I will be taking a position as a first-year associate on the Corporate Advisory Team at McDermott, Will & Emery in Chicago.

Describe a fond memory of your time as a UW student.

There are too many fond memories at UW to pick one. Some of my favorite memories include: (1) meeting some of my closest friends by joining the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and living in the house my sophomore year; (2) Attending Badger sporting events, especially the years our basketball team went to the Final Four; (3) the classes and professors I had the pleasure of meeting in the business school, just to name a few!

Anna and her family

Why did you choose to attend UW?

I picked UW for many reasons, but overall, I knew I wanted to attend a Big Ten school with a renowned educational program. Also, when I went to tour the campus, I fell in love with the campus sitting on two lakes all while being part of a big city as well.

What would you say to prospective students?

This is the best school you could ask for! First off, the campus is the best of both worlds with two lakes, the capital, and downtown Madison being intertwined into the campus area. Secondly, you will meet so many people from different areas of the world that you would never have the opportunity to meet without attending UW. Lastly, the education is unmatched. The professors are outstanding and the alumni are strong, they will support you in whatever career you pick!

How would you describe your education from UW?

I received a well-rounded and engaging education from the UW. I couldn't have asked for a better educational experience! I felt very prepared to go out in the real world to find my career.

What is a fun fact that people may not know about you?

A fun fact people might not know about me is that I have my Illinois real estate license, but am not in the real estate industry, nor have I ever sold a home! Real estate is fascinating to me. It might be another career I try out in the future if my legal career doesn't work out for me. :)

What did you use the scholarship money for which you received from our chapter?

Thank you so much to the donors at the Wisconsin Alumni Association Heart of Illinois Chapter that supported me in my first year at Wisconsin. Your words of encouragement and support allowed me to make the best decision of my life to attend UW!