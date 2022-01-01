Thank You, Outgoing Chapter Board Members

There are Badgers, and then there are BADGERS! The WAA: HOI Chapter would like to thank longtime board members Bob Espeseth ’52, MS’56 and Anthony Rein ’60 for their years of support and many contributions to the chapter’s success. Both are quite notable as former chapter presidents of the East Central Illinois Chapter, which was a precursor to the HOI chapter. If there was an activity that was Badger-related, you can surely bet these two gentlemen from the Champaign area were there! Whether it was Founders’ Day, the Badger Huddle, student send-off picnics, or contributions to the chapter scholarship fund, they could always be counted for their support and to lead others in a full-throated version of “Varsity”! Bob was a chapter Badger of the Year in 2014. Tony was recognized with the chapter Spirit Award in 2018. We can’t cover all their contributions, but it is with a smile and a tear that we say that they will definitely be missed!