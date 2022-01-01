Meet our Newest WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter Board Members

The WAA: HOI Chapter is excited to welcome our newest board members: Barbara Maldonado, Stephen Pearson, and Maria Ontiveros. Each of them brings a wealth of expertise and Badger passion to further the growth and engagement we have with both alumni and students. Barbara is new to the Peoria area, having recently moved from Chicago. She works in marketing for Caterpillar. She will be in charge of alumni recognition and engagement. Stephen is retired from a long career in the field of education at both the high school and collegiate levels. He lives in Delavan and will join the Scholarship Selection Committee. The current HOI Badger of the Year, Maria works in HR for her family’s business in the Quad Cities area. She will be one of our Quad Cities representatives and will be involved in alumni engagement in that area. Welcome to the team!